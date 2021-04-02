Thunder Bay – Living – For the children, NetNewsLedger has checked with Premier Ford’s office to clarify if the Easter Bunny is an essential service during this pandemic. Ivana Yelish, a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford assures us that last year’s declaration that the Easter Bunny is an essential service is still in effect.

Premier Doug Ford declared the Easter Bunny an essential service provider under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

In a formal declaration issued by the province, the Easter has been authorized to deliver Easter chocolate, candy and related treats to children across Ontario – making sure, of course, to avoid parks, playgrounds and other outdoor recreational spaces.

“I know it is tough for the younger kids to explain what is going on right now and the kids have simple things they are worried about like the Easter Bunny,” Ford said during a news conference at Queen’s Park. “So kids, the Easter Bunny has become an essential service and he will make sure they have chocolates ready for Easter.”