KENORA – On April 2nd, 2021 at approximately 7:41 a.m. (central time) officers from the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sioux Narrows Volunteer Fire Department and Whitefish Bay Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 71 near Whitefish Bay First Nation.

Investigation has determined that a mini-van travelling northbound on Highway 71 left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD) and Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with the investigation. Highway 71 is currently open to one lane between Oak Point Rd. and Old Gold Mine Road. It is anticipated it will be shut down intermittently for investigators to conduct their investigation.