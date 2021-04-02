ARMSTRONG – NEWS – On April 1, 2021 the Armstrong Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of an assault at a residence in the First Nation community of Mud River. Mud River is located 35 kilometres east of Armstrong and is only accessible by CN train or snow machine.

Police attended the scene with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) where Paramedics examined the victim and pronounced them deceased. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Lance WANAKAMIK of Whitesand First Nation.

An individual was arrested at the scene and transported to the Armstrong OPP Detachment.

50-Year-old Stanford KOKOKONS of Whitesand First Nation has been charged with Second Degree Murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused has been remanded into custody.

OPP North West Region Crime Unit continue to investigate this homicide under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is also engaged and working in cooperation with the OPP.