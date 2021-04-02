“Be open to experience,” said Italian chef and author Cristian Marino in this inspiring article. Cristian is known to be a sardonic chef who established himself as a multi-faceted and well-travelled aesthete with a very deep affection for food, community, and regional traditions.

“One of the very essential steps in living a healthy, long and happy life is making time to care for yourself. Many people underestimate the actual power of eating fresh and unprocessed foods and how they can affect your well-being. There are many reasons why a good lifestyle keeps humans fit and healthy: I eat genuine food and I am physically active.” – Cristian Marino

Cristian Marino is an Italian chef who has built his career by blending the Italian culinary tradition with an avant-garde sense of design and experimentation. But, nothing could have happened if there wouldn’t have been a sense of positive-lifestyle in Cristian’s life.

Cristian used to work for Radisson Blu and InterContinental (in Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania) as an Executive Chef and for Marriott International (in Surabaya Area, East Java, Indonesia) as a Complex Executive Chef for the two pre-opening hotels.

With more than 20 years of specialization in high volume fine Italian dining and a life time of experience making delicious meals, Chef Cristian Marino is the most trusted culinary professional who can be compared with the likes of Michelin starred chefs as well.

Cristian Introduced 3 Tips for Maintaining a Positive-Approach towards Life

Be open to experience and shop very intelligently: Plan your meals, and then make a list of “healthy” food (exclude junk food) and buy only what’s on the list. Having “unhealthy” food at home will also cause too many temptations. You must read the labels, it is important to be aware of what ingredients are there in your food. You should never skip the 3 main meals: Breakfast (the most important meal of the day), Lunch and Dinner. Eat two or three light snacks throughout the day (one in the morning and the one in the afternoon). This will keep your digestive system stable, preventing insulin peaks that lead to weight gain. Drink plenty of water during the whole day: Drink more of water and avoid soft drinks and pre-packaged fruit juices. Instead, you should prefer fresh squeezed juices and green tea. Moderate your intake of alcohol and coffee, but drink lots of water, which cleans your body of toxins and also helps suppress your appetite.

Add some smile to your life; ‘The “Recipes” of my Smile’ by Cristian Marino

While Cristian looks forward to teaching this world about his views and importance towards positive-lifestyle, you should also take interest in learning more about the chef as well. Everything is available in his book, including his journey spent in the last 12 months (during the pandemic year) across: Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur, Bucharest, Dubai and Calabria.

Moreover, Cristian has also written about the 12 recipes that he had cooked during the quarantine period which was spent in Bucharest.

The book is all about learning what the world has to offer to humans and how different countries have different traditions. Also Cristian differentiates between ‘good’ and ‘evil’ humans, where he mentions about the incident that had happened with him in the Malaysian Airport.

