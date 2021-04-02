Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Its Good Friday, most are taking a day off. In Thunder Bay we have compiled a list of what is open and closed for your information.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -9 to start Good Friday in Thunder Bay. Skies will be mainly sunny. We expect winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The daytime high +7. Wind chill -13 this morning. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of -2.

Sioux Lookout Weather Update

It is -1 in Sioux Lookout this morning to start the day. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Friday will be +9. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for skies to clear this evening. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low -2. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook

It is currently +1 in Washaho. Skies are mainly cloudy and there is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds are from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Through the morning winds will be increasing to 40 gusting to 60. The temperature will be steady near +2.

Tonight we are calling for increasing cloudiness. There will be periods of snow beginning before morning as well as the risk of freezing rain before morning. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low overnight will be +1.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is +1 in Kenora this morning. For Good Friday we are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the south at 40 km/h gusting to 60. High for Friday will be +13. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this evening then light after midnight. Low overnight will be -2.