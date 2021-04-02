Starting a business and finding clients was only the beginning of your journey as an entrepreneur. Once you’ve finally gotten off the ground, it’s time to focus on expanding. And depending on your needs, you may or may not want to hire a full-time employee or an SEO freelancer who can drive traffic to your business. If you’re looking for an easy way to use SEO to increase sales, here are reasons why you should consider hiring an SEO freelancer.

They are Experienced Professionals

One reason you may be reluctant to hire is because you never truly know who you’re hiring. They aren’t affiliated with any known company and are not secured by a contract unless offered. However, despite having no official affiliation, freelancers who specialize in SEO are trained professionals. Many of them have a college education in conjunction with being self-taught. They understand the complexity of SEO and how to implement it properly.

Freelancers Save You Money

Compared to a full-time or even part-time employee, freelancers are easier to hire and are usually more affordable. When you hire an employee, you have to implement their salaries, the benefits you offered and their training. You need to provide a W-2, which means you are responsible for deducting taxes from their pay. People who freelance typically charge by the hour. In the case of SEO, these types can charge up to $70 an hour or more. Some may be willing to go lower, but it depends on the situation and the length of the gig. If you need help on an ongoing basis, many freelancers will agree to a lower rate.

Something that needs to be mentioned are background checks. Since freelancers are essentially a third-party, knowing who they are and their qualifications is important. To make sure you’re hiring the right individual, you need to acquire their portfolio. A freelancer’s portfolio should have at least two or three other companies they have done work for or show examples of their SEO knowledge. If you hire a freelancer, you will need to provide them with a 1099 or NEC. This tax form is how freelancers report their earnings to the IRS. Compensation over $600 needs to be reported to the IRS, so even if you pay someone $601.00, you need to provide a 1099 or NEC.

They Have Increased Availability

Another benefit of working with a freelancer is their increased availability. Unlike traditional 9-to-5 employees, freelancers can usually work whenever you need them to. When searching for someone to hire, you also need to focus on your keywords. Freelancers are also referred to as contractors, so using a contractor to improve visibility in search engines will help in your search. What’s more is that they are also able to implement intent SEO to help drive traffic to your website, and in the process, potentially increase your revenue. When implemented properly, SEO can cut marketing costs and drive organic traffic to your business. Make sure that whomever you hire has the skillset when it comes to SEO and all of its inner workings.