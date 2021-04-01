The TBDHU is currently focusing on individuals who are 75 and older at the COVID-19 immunization clinic at the CLE in Thunder Bay. These individuals are encouraged to visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to book an appointment. At this time, the provincial booking system is specific to the COVID-19 Immunization clinic located at the CLE Coliseum. We are anticipating individuals who are 70 years of age and older should be able to book an appointment shortly, once the Province has updated the appointment system for TBDHU.

While continuing with Phase 1 populations included in the Ontario Vaccination Plan, planning and implementation is also underway to Phase 2 groups. In this phase, the following groups and individuals are prioritized, based on age and risk factors: