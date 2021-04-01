- 34,997 COVID-19 immunizations have been given in the TBDHU
- 31,033 people have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the TBDHU
- 19.1% of the whole TBDHU population has received at least 1 dose
- 22.6% of those who are eligible (16 years and older) have received at least one dose
- 78.9% of adults aged 80 and over have received at least 1 dose
The TBDHU is currently focusing on individuals who are 75 and older at the COVID-19 immunization clinic at the CLE in Thunder Bay. These individuals are encouraged to visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to book an appointment. At this time, the provincial booking system is specific to the COVID-19 Immunization clinic located at the CLE Coliseum. We are anticipating individuals who are 70 years of age and older should be able to book an appointment shortly, once the Province has updated the appointment system for TBDHU.
While continuing with Phase 1 populations included in the Ontario Vaccination Plan, planning and implementation is also underway to Phase 2 groups. In this phase, the following groups and individuals are prioritized, based on age and risk factors:
“With our various partners we have significantly increased capacity to deliver vaccines in Thunder Bay and District and we are working together to reach all eligible individuals”, said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “Anyone who is in the priority groups for Phase 1 can check our website about how to get the vaccine if they haven’t already received it. The website also has information about those who qualify in Phase 2.”
- Adults aged 60-79 – this began with individuals aged 75 – 79 and will continue to decrease in five year increments;
- Individuals with certain health conditions;
- Residents, essential caregivers, and staff of high-risk congregate living settings; and
- Essential workers who cannot work from home.
Progression through these priority groups will be guided by the Ontario Vaccination plan, additional provincial guidance and vaccine supply. Further information on people who are eligible in Thunder Bay and in the District can be found at TBDHU.com/WhoIsEligible.
TBDHU encourages everyone, whether you have been vaccinated or not, to continue following all public health measures to protect the health of individuals and our health system. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, isolate immediately and arrange to get tested at your local assessment centre.