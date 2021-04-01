THUNDER BAY – NEWS – NNL has learned that The Indoor Turf Facility (ITF) is going to happen in Thunder Bay, but in a slightly different manner, and in a new location than previously proposed.

The ITF will be moved to Marina Park at the Waterfront and we have been told it will be similar to the Varsity Turf Centre at the University of Toronto.

The decision was made at a secret meeting reportedly held on March 31, 2021 at City Hall that went late into the evening before breaking up at 3 AM on April 1st.

A source at City Hall in the Sports and Tourism Department tells NNL that the project is going to be far more inclusive, and will also benefit events like the Thunder Bay Blues Festival. The new project will allow for the Bluesfest to run rain or shine, without the mud and need for an umbrella.

A plexiglass retractable dome will be built over the Marina Park with artificial turf installed in the public area where the stage is located.

During the winter, the new “Thunder Dome”, as it is being called, will be open for soccer, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, with a running and walking track for seniors seeking exercise. Soccer teams, as well as lacrosse teams, will be able to use the facility for practice as well as games.

The new Thunder Dome is expected to cost an estimated 70 million dollars.

$20 million of the cost of the Thunder Dome is going to be raised by the sale of bricks that will see the names of contributors on them. Another $20 million will be coming from the Northern Ontario Heritage Development Initiative – a new fund the Ontario government will be announcing later this year. It is expected that the federal government will contribute matching funds of $20 million.

The City of Thunder Bay will put in the remaining $10 million through a debenture.

Another source at City Hall who wishes to remain anonymous tells NNL that the cost of the project for city taxpayers is going to be peanuts compared to the cost of the previously proposed Chapples Park Indoor Sports Facility.

They were also excited to relay to NNL that the proposed Thunder Bay sign for the waterfront could be included in Thunder Dome facility as a laser light show that would be visible for miles. It could possibly be developed so that passengers on aircraft flying over the city could watch the light show. The source says, “Now wouldn’t that be something to promote tourism for the city?”