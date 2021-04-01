Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are reports that Ontario is looking to implement another province-wide COVID-19 lockdown.

Government sources are saying that after a long meeting of the Ontario Government Cabinet, following weeks of efforts by healthcare officials to intervene with more restrictions, the move is to apparently bring in a new set of provincial restrictions.

In recent days, across Ontario the overall COVID-19 case numbers have climbed again. This came after restrictions were eased in some of the hot spots.

The Ontario government is apparently moving to activate the “emergency brake” implementing a four week lockdown across the entire province.

Speaking on Wednesday the Premier said, “I’m very, very concerned to see the cases go up. I’m very concerned to see the ICU capacity and we all have to be vigilant.”

Updated projections for cases of COVID-19 Related Critical Illness in Ontario ICUs from our CORE model. pic.twitter.com/a9M0TMB00U — Covid19MC (@covid19mc) March 31, 2021

COVID-19 admissions to the province’s intensive care units have soared to 421 people in the ICU units.

Premier Ford is expected to make an announcement on Thursday.

There has been no word yet on any expanded support for Ontario’s small to medium business sector.

A month down lockdown would be very hard on that sector of the economy.