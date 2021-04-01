Thunder Bay – NEWS – Four suspects, three from Southern Ontario, and one from Thunder Bay, have been arrested, and charged drug trafficking, weapons offences after police executed a search warrant at a Miles Street home on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit executed the search warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Miles Street just after 4:30 pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug-trafficking activity.

1 of 2

When police entered the residence, a number of individuals barricaded themselves in a bathroom and refused to comply with the officers’ demands.

The individuals in the washroom were suspected of hiding or destroying narcotics.

The search of the home by police led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, a quantity of cash exceeding $21,000 CAD, a modified shotgun, a .22 calibre semi-auto handgun, and ammunition.

Ronale Lloyd BONNER, 18, of St. Catherines, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 2

• Tamper with Firearm Serial Number

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition x 2

Alexis Dora Diane BRADFIELD-MANLEY, 23, of Oshawa, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 2

• Tamper with Firearm Serial Number

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition x 2

• Fail to Comply With Undertaking

Timothy Troy CONNORS, 25, of Pickering, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 2

• Tamper with Firearm Serial Number

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition x 2

Harley Jason S WITTIG, 43, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 2

• Tamper with Firearm Serial Number

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition x 2

All four appeared in bail court on Thursday, April 1, 2021, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

None of the accused are considered guilty until proven in a Court of Law.