Thunder Bay – Weather – Welcome to April! If you can bear through today, Good Friday and into the weekend will see far warmer conditions.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -12c to start the morning in the shadow of the Sleeping Giant. Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thunder Bay for Thursday headed to a daytime high of +5. Winds will be far calmer than over the past several days, blowing at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill is at -19 this morning. Thursday’s UV index is 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -16 this morning to start April in Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies are in the forecast with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Thursday will be +6. Wind chill is at -19 this morning. The UV index is 4 or moderate.

Tonight, clear skies will continue. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight will be -4. Wind chill -9 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -19 in Sachigo Lake this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds. The daytime high will be +4. Winds becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning are predicted. The wind chill -24 this morning. The UV index is 4 or moderate.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the south at 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low +1.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -9 in Kenora to start April, headed to a high of +8. Sunny skies are in the forecast with winds becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. The wind chill is -15 this morning. The UV index is 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight near the freezing mark.