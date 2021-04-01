Billy Carson, a man who wears many hats, offers the following tips for achieving success in any sphere of life.

Don’t regret your past



The past is a letter you can’t erase. You can only accept, embrace, and overpower it. If you think that life has been unfair to you in the past, you are living inside a bubble. You will need to break it from the inside out.

Keep your values and be kept by them



Values are tools that govern your life and direct your actions. If you are unaware of your values, you are as far away from your fate as you are from yourself. To know your values is to know yourself, and as the ancient Egyptians rightly surmised, knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.

Persist in your wonder



You don’t know everything. In fact, if you really think about it, you know very little. Thankfully, that can be changed. Look around you. Keep your eyes open. Let them show you things that your work, friends, and family might keep you from seeing. As you see, so shall you wonder. And when you wonder, don’t let it go to waste; instead, persist in your curiosity and see where it leads.

Ask questions



Asking questions and researching what you don’t know is a good way to exercise your brain, and in the process, learn about the world and how it functions. Questions can open doors and take you on a lifelong journey. As long as you are asking questions, you will stay humble, practical, and knowledgeable.

Have faith



Having faith does not mean going gaga over religion or religious rituals. It’s about believing in a higher power that persists beyond your perception. This higher power is universal and as personal as we are ready to make it. So, derive strength from your faith.