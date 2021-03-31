Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 34 (thirty-four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Current active cases is 216.

Another death from the virus, bringing the total in the District to 52.

There are three persons in the Intensive Care Ward in hospital, and a total of 18 people in hospital.

14 Household contact

13 Other close contact

4 No known exposure

3 Pending

Twenty-Nine of the new cases are in the City of Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Four are in district communities, and one in a First Nation Community.

Sixteen cases have been resolved.

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario reports 2,333 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths in the province.

There are 785 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 433 cases in Peel, 222 in York Region, 153 in Hamilton, 124 in Ottawa and 120 in Durham.

The surging numbers continue across the province.