Thunder Bay – LIVING – Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay (RCTB) recognizes March 31st as International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV).

International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) occurs every year on March 31. This day is dedicated to celebrating Transgender, Non-Binary, Two-Spirit, Genderqueer, Agender and the rest of the diverse gender communities, their contributions to society and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide.

US transgender activist Rachel Crandall of Michigan founded the day in 2009 as a reaction to the lack of LGBT recognition of transgender people, citing the frustration that the only well-known transgender-centered day was the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which mourned the murders and suicides of transgender people, but did not acknowledge and celebrate living members of the transgender community.

To recognize TDOV, Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay will be raising the Transgender Flag at Thunder Bay City Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Flag will be raised on Wednesday morning with RCTB releasing following videos Leaders in our Community to recognize the day. The Transgender Flag will fly at City Hall all day on Wednesday. By raising the Transgender flag shares the message that Transgender, Non-Binary, Two-Spirit, Genderqueer, Agender and the rest of the diverse gender communities are celebrated, valued and are visible in our community.

Rainbow Collective is also encouraging folks to join Thunder Pride and Pride Central as they will be hosting an evening event online on March 31, to celebrate and honour our Transgender, Non-Binary, Two-Spirit, Genderqueer, Agender and the rest of the diverse gender communities.

This event can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/363994424674353/