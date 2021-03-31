MONTREAL – SPORTS – The Montreal Canadiens showed renewed speed and scored 18 seconds into their first game in 10 days defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 at Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead in their first game since March 20, and Carey Price made 17 saves for his 49th NHL shutout, his first this season.

Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist for Montreal (15-8-9), which is 4-0-2 in its past six home games.

“It was a really good start for the team,” Canadiens forward Paul Byron said. “Scoring those two goals gave us a lot of energy. Every player had a good game and it was a great team effort.”