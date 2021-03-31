Thunder Bay – Weather – For March 31, 2021 there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

For Thunder Bay this morning it is -8 to start the day headed to a high of -3. Skies are mainly cloudy and there is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning.

Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. The wind chill is at -15 this morning and will be -9 this afternoon. The UV index is 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clearing skies. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light later this evening. Low -17. Wind chill -10 this evening and -19 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -15 to start your morning in Sioux Lookout. Skies are mainly cloudy. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Those breezes will become light by this afternoon. High for the day will be -4. Wind chill -23 this morning and -8 this afternoon. The UV index is 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with wind light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -17. Wind chill -9 this evening and -23 overnight.

Pikangikum Weather Outlook

In Pikangikum this morning it is -16 headed to a high of -3 for Wednesday under skies with a mix of sun and cloud. It is expected to clear later this morning. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. The wind chill is at -24 this morning and will be -8 by this afternoon. The UV index is 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low of -10 overnight. The wind chill -7 this evening and -15 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -14 in Kenora this morning under mainly cloudy skies. We are calling for clear skies by this afternoon. Winds are northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High will be -2. Wind chill -22 this morning and -6 this afternoon. The UV is index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -6 this evening and -16 overnight.