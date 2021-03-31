Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public help in locating missing person Mikki Flett.

Mikki Flett was last seen at approximately 10:24 am on March 30th, 2021 in the Ontario Street area.

Mikki Flett is an 30 year old Indigenous female. She is 5’7″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and long dark brown hair possibly in a bun. She also has a cross tattoo on her left thumb.

Anyone with information which may assist Police in locating Mikki Flett is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com