Thunder Bay = NEWS – The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition has announced that the 2021 CLE Family Fair is cancelled.

In a statement this morning, the CLE states, “In light of the current COVID situation and the ongoing uncertainty of regulations around large gatherings in the future, the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition Board have decided to cancel the CLE Annual Family Fair.”

This will mark the second year the CLE Family Fair has been cancelled.

Since 1890, the fair has featured fun for the entire family including children’s activities, entertainment, rides, music, commercial vendors selling their wares, a wide variety of food and attractions.

BREAKING NEWS … BREAKING NEWS … BREAKING NEWS …