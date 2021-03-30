The larger your company, the more outside services you’re going to need to rely on. The logistics of moving products across the country can be a 24-hour a day headache when things go wrong, and you have things to do besides shipping worries! If you choose to move shipping in-house, the information below can help.

Types of Transport

If you have a lot to move, a semi-trailer may be a good investment. These rigs are supported by tires at the back and by the truck at the front and are often called 18-wheelers. A box truck is an encased platform with a single opening at the back. These are ideal for appliances and furniture, especially if these items can be trucked toward the cab easily.

A flatbed is a rolling platform that can be accessed from three of the four sides, so large items that have to be loaded from the side need a flatbed. Finally, refrigerator trucks or reefers are used to transport items that need to be kept at a constant low temperature.

Your Freight Will Determine Your Choice

What’s the most common thing that you move that absolutely has to get there? If you’re a company that helps people move house and don’t want to rely on rental trucks for bigger moves, you may be looking for dry van trailers for sale.

For those who grow or prepare food, investing in a refrigerated truck may be the next step in expanding your business. No matter what form of transport you choose to buy, make sure that you have the space to support your investment. You’ll need a secure spot to park the vehicle, weather protection, and tire protection if your company is located in an arid spot.

FTL vs. LTL

If you’re still renting trucks for big moves, consider whether you’re moving a full truckload (FTL) or LTL (less-than-truckload) need. Generally, if you’re moving ten pallets or more, you’re looking for an FTL shipment.

FTL shipping is more expensive to hire, but it lessens the risk of delivery error and can shorten drive time. LTL shipping takes a bit longer, but it can be cheaper because you’re sharing truck space. It’s a bit like the difference between a direct flight and a layover; direct flights can be less risky but more expensive.

Partnering Up: Precautions to Take

If you’ve got your own transport and are looking at an LTL load, you may want to partner up with another manufacturer to reduce costs. Make sure that anyone sharing your shipping space is using effective packaging, secure pallets, and proper marking. Labels such as “Do Not Stack” and “This Side Up” really do matter and can prevent a great deal of damage.

A great deal has changed in 2020, and indications are that the desire to shop from home will continue. To keep your product available to your customers, reliable freight, either in single shipping containers or in a transport that you own, is a great way to extend your market.