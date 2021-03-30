Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is confirming an outbreak of COVID-19 is declared on the 2B Medical Unit.

As a precautionary measure, there will be no admissions to the 2B Medical Unit until further notice. For the safety of all, Essential Care Partners will not be permitted in 2B until the outbreak is resolved. Additional measures may be taken as needed to manage the situation.

The Ontario Ministry of Health defines a COVID-19 outbreak in a public hospital as two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases (patients and/or staff) within a specified area (unit/floor/service) within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital.

The low threshold for declaring an outbreak ensures that outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, can be put in place swiftly to contain any further spread. In collaboration with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), a thorough assessment of the situation is underway, including contact tracing and enhanced surveillance and testing activities. Anyone who is considered to be at risk will be notified.

The Hospital remains open. Anyone requiring urgent care should feel safe attending our Hospital or Emergency Department to access that care.