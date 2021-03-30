Thunder Bay District Health Unit: Four Deaths from COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 25 (twenty-five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Sadly, the Health Unit reports four more deaths related to the virus.

The current number of active cases is 199. Twenty-nine cases have been resolved.

Thunder Bay Cases

  • 10 Household contacts
  • 7 Other close contacts
  • 5 No known exposure
  • 3 Pending

Twenty of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Five cases are in district communities.

