Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 25 (twenty-five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Sadly, the Health Unit reports four more deaths related to the virus.

The current number of active cases is 199. Twenty-nine cases have been resolved.

Thunder Bay Cases

10 Household contacts

7 Other close contacts

5 No known exposure

3 Pending

Twenty of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Five cases are in district communities.