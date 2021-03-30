Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 25 (twenty-five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
Sadly, the Health Unit reports four more deaths related to the virus.
The current number of active cases is 199. Twenty-nine cases have been resolved.
Thunder Bay Cases
- 10 Household contacts
- 7 Other close contacts
- 5 No known exposure
- 3 Pending
Twenty of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Five cases are in district communities.