Thunder Bay – LIVING – When she got the call last Friday that she’d won $664,885 in the Thunder Bay 50/50, Edna Parsons was in total disbelief.

“I had to ask for the amount to be repeated,” she laughed. “And I asked for my ticket number to be confirmed because I honestly couldn’t believe I’d won.”

“I purchased tickets in the February draw, and again at the very beginning of March, but I had this thought that I should buy again on March 18th and so I bought another 30 tickets for $20, and it was that set of tickets that won!” she exclaimed. “I would encourage everyone to grab a second set of tickets.”

“Of course I’m delighted with my win, but it makes a big difference where the rest of the money goes. I’m very happy that the Foundation gets its share to help pay for new equipment at the Hospital,” she added.

Parsons is a long-time resident of Thunder Bay and taught at many schools throughout the city. When news of her win was announced, she had over 100 Facebook messages congratulating her, many from former students. Even a friend from Quebec called, after hearing the news through the grapevine. “It was overwhelming, in a wonderful way,” she said.

“We were, once again, thrilled with the success of this draw and excited to give Edna this huge amount of cash,” said Glenn Craig, President & CEO, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation. “Over the past two draws, we’ve given away over $1.6M in cash thanks to the incredible support of our ticket purchasers. Not only do we have big winners in our community, but our Hospital wins too, as proceeds from these draws goes directly to the purchase of much-needed equipment so the healthcare professionals here can provide the best care for our families and friends. With draws continuing every month, there are still lots of winners out there!”

About the Thunder Bay 50/50

This month’s take-home prize is already at $80,000 and rising fast!

Every Thunder Bay 50/50 funds vital medical equipment right here at our Hospital, bringing better healthcare to Thunder Bay & Northwestern Ontario.

There is a new Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize draw on the last Friday of every month! Anyone 18 and older and who is in Ontario at time of purchase can participate!

Note: Tickets do not carry over from monthly draw to monthly draw.

