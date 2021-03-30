CALGARY – SPORTS – Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists, Kyle Connor had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets (22-12-2), who went 2-1-0 in the three-game set and have won four of their past five games.

“I think it’s very important, no matter who we’re playing, to win the series,” Hellebuyck said. “There are a lot of good teams in this division and it’s very tight, and I’m sure everyone wants home-ice advantage. So if we can continue to win series, that’s going to put us on top. That’s our goal.”

TORONTO – SPORTS – Darnell Nurse scored 17 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Nurse won it on a 2-on-1 with a wrist shot over Michael Hutchinson’s glove 10 seconds after Mike Smith made the save against Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1.

“As a team, we knew what we were capable of and we knew we were capable of getting in the win column here tonight,” Nurse said. “It was just a big win for us and something to build off of into the final stretch of the season. Smith, each and every night, he’s been unbelievable. He’s been making big saves like he did tonight in overtime.”