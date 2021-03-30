Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Today will be a day of weather contrasts across the region. The hotspot in both Canada and Ontario this morning at +8 is Wawa. Ontario’s cold spot is Washaho Cree Nation at -16.

There are winter storm warnings in effect across much of Northern Ontario.

An intense low pressure system is tracking across far northern Ontario, with heavy snow, blowing snow, strong winds, and thundersnow accompanying it.

Snow will gradually taper from west to east by this evening. Heavy snow and easterly to northeasterly winds gusting to 70 km/h will result in significantly reduced visibility in blowing snow. Snowfall amounts may be lesser for locations southeast of Webequie as a result of potential mixing with ice pellets and freezing rain.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Washaho Cree Nation

Webequie

Peawanuck

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Take extra care when travelling in affected areas. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is +2 under mainly cloudy skies in Thunder Bay this morning. There is a 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. Winds will be from the west at 40 km/h gusting to 60. The temperature will be falling to zero this afternoon. The wind chill will be at -9 this afternoon.

Tonight those mainly cloudy skies will continue with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -9. Wind chill -8 this evening and -17 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -2 in Sioux Lookout this morning. The weather forecast is calling for a few rain showers changing to periods of snow and local blowing snow this morning. Two centimetres of snow is expected. Winds will be from the southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. The temperature will be falling to -10 this afternoon. The wind chill will be -18 this afternoon.

Tonight, periods of light snow and local blowing snow will be ending overnight then cloudy conditions will prevail. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature steady near -12. Wind chill near -21.

Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

It is -5 this morning in Sandy Lake. We are calling for snow at times heavy. There will also be thunderstorms early this morning. Blowing snow today will impact visibility for travel. Snowfall amounts will be between five to ten centimetres. Winds from the northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60.

The temperature will drop to -11 this afternoon. Wind chill near -21.

Snow will be ending near midnight then cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries are forecast. Winds will be from the north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of -21. Wind chill -19 this evening and -27 overnight.

By later in the week, temperatures will be far warmer with the forecast for +14 by Friday.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -4 to start the morning in Kenora. We are calling for periods of light snow and local blowing snow for Tuesday. Winds will be from the west 40 km/h gusting to 70. The temperature will drop to -10 this afternoon. Wind chill -10 this morning and -20 this afternoon.

Periods of light snow and local blowing snow will continue tonight, ending after midnight and then cloudy skies will prevail. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -11. Wind chill near -22.