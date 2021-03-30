Being a star has always been about talent. However, being a superstar, talent has to equal likability and relatability. Kawasi Weston has both. On the cusp of releasing his debut single, “Dreamers,” from his debut EP, “Danger.” He sits down with us to discuss his music, his upbringing, and what drives him to be so fearless.

Growing up in the “Goodlife City” of Albany, Georgia, he learned early from his grandmother, that he would soon outgrow the Jim Crow South for greener pastures. He chronicles how failing the sixth grade was a turning point for him. It was then his grandmother, Reather Weston, gave him his biggest life lesson. In her words, “You can be a failure in life, or you can be a success in life, now go outside and play.” It was then without laying a hand on him; he knew he had disappointed her. That was enough to drive him to be all that she told him he could be, and more.

Kawasi had the gift of song early on. Winning a talent show when he was only 5 years old, singing Whitney Houston’s, “I will always love you.” His grandmother recognized his talent and gifted him with a radio. That radio was the first moment to the rest of his life. He became infatuated with soul singers, such as Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Prince, and Anita Baker.

By 6 years old, he had written his first song. By 12 years old, he had recorded his first record. Meeting his parents shortly after, he used music to search for healing and understanding. Kawasi continued to hone his music through high school, which pushed him to be one of the first high school graduates in this generation of his family.

Kawasi was accepted to both Morehouse College and Juilliard after High School. He chose Morehouse to honor the legacy of him grandmother. He placed music on the back burner until he met, Jareiq Kabara. Kawasi, credits Jareiq for grooming him for the music industry. Jareiq taught him how to properly write songs, and how to use his voice.

After graduating Morehouse with honors, Kawasi chose a career in Foreign Policy, which was short llived. In his words, “what shall a man profit, if he shall gain the world and lose his own soul.” He resigned and moved to Los Angeles where he became influential in fashion and music. It was in 2013 where became focused on music again. After signing a couple deals with Major Labels, he teamed up with Tom Walsh, of Tw3 Entertainment for Management.

In 2019, Kawasi founded 1110 Entertainment, an Independent Record Label, co-owned by his best friend, Miguel “Sir Lit” Alanis. Together they have released two songs that have taken over Spotify and YouTube Playlists. Both “opiOids” & “Marry Jane” have shown the world that these two are original and they make music that connects to real life issues. In the summer of 2021, they are expected to release their long awaited EP, “Flowers.”

Kawasi has released a stream of music, which includes, “Black Tears” (A Visual and Audio Protest), “The Solution,” and “Miss The Way” ft. Patrick Warren. These songs are only a glimpse of what’s to come from this R&B/Soul Superstar. His music has already proven to shake the core or contemporary R&B and will keep listeners tuning in for decades to come.