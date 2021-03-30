$88k in Drugs Seized by Police

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were dispatched to Blucher Avenue on Monday just before 8:00 PM EDT. When police arrived on the scene responding to reports of a disturbance, their investigation led them to a home in the 200 block of Blucher.

Police say that a violent encounter could have happened.

As a result, six people were arrested, including five individuals from Toronto, and police seized a significant quantity of fentanyl and cocaine.

Further investigation led police to locate and seize a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected cocaine, nearly $21,000 CAD, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The potential street value of drugs seized totals $88,000 CAD.

Six suspects were arrested and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Dylan ALRIDGE, 23, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Tristan Allen NOEL, 23, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Quinton PAUL, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Kiara Rontelle RAMONTAL, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Jacqueline Elaine THOMAS, 39, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 2

Nehemie THOMAS, 20, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

All six appeared in bail court on Tuesday, March 30 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until they have been proven guilty in a court of law.