DRYDEN – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit reports, “There has been a confirmed case of the UK variant in a high school student in Dryden. Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) expects more variant cases to be confirmed in the upcoming days and it is unclear at this time if this cluster of cases is linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Walmart in Dryden”.

The recent clusters of cases in the community show how easily COVID-19 is spread and why it is critical for anyone with symptoms and their household members to self-isolate immediately when symptomatic.

Earlier this year, Dryden saw its first UK variant case, and NWHU officials say it is possible that it has continued to spread in the community since that time. Dryden has low testing rates compared to other communities in the northwest.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health urges those with symptoms to get tested.

“The only way to know if someone has COVID-19 is to get tested. When people have a symptom but don’t get tested or isolate, COVID-19 spreads,” says Dr. Young Hoon. She continues, “It is disheartening and also dangerous when people do not follow precautionary measures when ill”.

All high-risk close contacts that were disclosed by the cases have been notified and told to self-isolate. NWHU warns that there could potentially be widespread transmission in the community of Dryden and urges anyone with even one symptom to get tested for COVID-19.