Ever since the digital world has prospered, it has given rise to social media in promoting many talents from different walks of life. Fashion and beauty have grown at an exponential rate in the last few years. Having said that social media has even been responsible for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. It has seen a dip in the body confidence as well as the self-esteem of many people. Well, many men and women have set high standards for their beauty and fashion that has lowered the self-esteem of the ones who have body issues or struggle to ace perfection.

Well, amidst the dark clouds, there is a silver lining. Many influencers, internet personalities have taken a stand for body positivity and the need for self-love. Sammy Krieger, a plus-size fashion model is an apt example of showcasing body positivity in its truest sense. Being a plus-size model and a blogger, Krieger has defied all the odds and has been an inspiration to the ones who feel self-conscious about their bodies. Sammy’s posts on Instagram rightly justifies that how comfortable she has been in her skin.

Her journey towards popularity has been one of its kind. Started working at fashion outlets, Sammy Krieger always wanted to become a model. However, the body and weight issues bothered her from achieving her goal. “It’s completely alright to be yourself. After all, being real is more important than pretending to be real. All that matters is that you accept yourself without the fear of people’s acceptance”, said Sammy. Today her self-motivation has helped her reach a stage where she enjoys a mammoth fan following and has an ample number of brand collaborations in her kitty. Known for flaunting her appealing physique and bold photoshoots, Sammy Krieger has showcased her hotness with finesse.

Without the fear of any judgements, the model has turned out to be an inspiring figure for the ones who have always been self-conscious about their body and skin. Sammy in her exemplary career has worked with some of the well-known fashion brands. She has been a brand ambassador of Fashion Nova Curve, a global plus-size apparel brand. Besides this, her association with Rihanna’s well-known lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has been one of the best works done by Sammy. While concluding, Sammy Krieger stated that one should always be comfortable in his or her skin and never lower the self-confidence with people’s opinions.