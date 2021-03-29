Winter Storm Warnings for Northern Ontario

Thunder Bay – Weather – There is still some roar left in March as we head to the end of the month.

Winter storm warnings in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Webequie

Peawanuck

Heavy snowfall with blowing snow today and Tuesday.



An intensifying low pressure system will be tracking across Far Northern Ontario from the Prairies.

Snow will develop this morning over the Sandy Lake region and will reach Big Trout Lake and Webequie this afternoon.

Snow will gradually taper from west to east on Tuesday. Easterly to northeasterly winds gusting to 70 km/h will result in blowing snow and significantly reduced visibilities. Snowfall amounts may be lesser for locations southeast of Webequie as a result of potential mixing with ice pellets and freezing rain.

Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 40 cm. Snowfall combined with winds gusting to 70 km/h producing blowing snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -1 to start Monday in Thunder Bay with mainly cloudy skies. There is a 60 percent chance of snow this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning are expected.

With a daytime high of 6 forecast you can leave the snow shovel where it belongs, any snow will melt. The wind chill -12 this morning.

The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low +5 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -1 to start Monday in Sioux Lookout headed to a high of +11 for the day. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 percent chance of snow this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds at southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 are expected. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a few showers beginning late this evening. Winds will be southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low +1.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -11 to start the day in Sachigo Lake. Skies are cloudy. Snow and local blowing snow will start late this morning with amount of 5 to 10 centimetres in the forecast. Winds will be east 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High for Monday will be -3. Wind chill is near -15.

Tonight we are calling for snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the east at 50 km/h gusting to 70. Low -12. Wind chill -12 this evening and -22 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is +1 to start the morning in Kenora. Sunny skies with winds blowing from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Monday’s high 14. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain showers. Periods of snow will begin before morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 gusting to 60 late this evening. Low -2.