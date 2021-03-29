VICTORIA – TRANSPORTATION – “Support for reliable methods of transportation has only become more important during a time when many people need access to essential services not available in smaller communities,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada. “Maintaining an effective transportation network helps support local economies while providing a safe and affordable means of transport for residents of northern communities for another year.”

“Connecting communities and people is essential, especially in a province like British Columbia with such a large and diverse rural and northern population,” said Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.). “Extending this service will provide economic growth as well as safe passage for travellers between northern B.C.’s remote communities.”

First announced in September 2019, Western Economic Diversification Canada and the province have extended support to fund the northern inter-city service for another 12 months. In total, over $1.6 million in one-time funding will support the BC Bus North operating costs until March 31, 2022.