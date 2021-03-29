Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 12 (twelve) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

21 cases were resolved over the past 24 hours. The total current active cases are now at 207.

4 Household contacts

5 Other close contacts

2 No known exposure

1 Pending

Nine of the 12 cases are in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities. Three cases are in District Communities.

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario is reporting 2,094 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. There are 618 new cases in Toronto, 368 in Peel, 277 in York Region, 132 in Ottawa and 104 in Durham.