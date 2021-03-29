Bradley Robert MAZURKEWICH Remanded in Custody over Impaired Driving Incident

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man was arrested for impaired driving after multiple 911 calls reported a series of collisions involving an orange pickup truck Saturday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the area of Whalen Street near Hinton and Crescent Avenues just before 7 pm on Saturday, March 27 following numerous reports of a possible impaired driver being involved in multiple collisions.

As a result of multiple 911 calls, police learned a pickup truck was observed on Hinton Avenue with front-end damage. Police also learned the vehicle was observed being driven erratically and had struck a newspaper box and multiple street signs.

When police arrived in the area, they located the damaged pickup truck near a pedestrian footpath on Brent Street. The accused was in the driver’s seat unconscious and the truck was still in drive.

Police observed open liquor containers inside of the vehicle, and also observed multiple signs that the motorist was impaired.

The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation.

Members of the TBPS Traffic Unit became involved in the investigation.

Further analysis of the driver’s breath determined his blood alcohol concentration was 254 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood – three times the legal limit.

Bradley Robert MAZURKEWICH, 24, of Thunder Bay, is charged with: Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired Alcohol and/or Drugs; Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration.

He appeared in bail court on Sunday, March 28 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.