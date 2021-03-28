TORONTO — COVID-19 Update – “Thanks to the careful planning of everyone involved in the vaccine rollout, we are able to extend vaccination appointments to more Ontarians ahead of schedule,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “But until Ontario receives enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated, it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures, so that we can control the spread. Please, continue to wear a face covering, practise physical distancing and wash your hands to hel p keep our communities and loved ones safe.”

The Ontario government is extending booking for COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals aged 70 and over through its online booking system and call centre in 11 additional public health units on March 29, 2021, following its expansion in Toronto that began on March 27, 2021.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, all individuals aged 70 and over in the following public health units will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a mass immunization clinic through the provincial online booking system and call centre:

City of Hamilton Public Health Services;

Grey Bruce Health Unit;

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health;

Lambton Public Health;

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit;

Niagara Region Public Health;

Ottawa Public Health;

Peel Public Health;

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit;

Timiskaming Health Unit; and

York Region Public Health.

Western and Northern Ontario, including Thunder Bay are not part of the expanded appointment opportunities.

As of March 27, 2021, over three-quarters of Ontario residents aged 80 and over have received at least one dose. Over a third of residents aged 75 to 79 have now received their first shot.

As vaccine supply is delivered across the province and additional public health units begin vaccinating individuals aged 70 and over, vaccine administration rates may differ based on local context. Rollout and timing has been further impacted by the latest delay in shipment of the Moderna vaccine, initially planned for March 30 but now delayed until April 7. For more information on local vaccine rollout, individuals are encouraged to contact their local public health unit.

“As Ontario’s immunization program continues to expand, communities across the province are gaining greater levels of protection that will save lives,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “We will continue to extend this rollout to other regions as more vaccines become available, and we ask that everyone remains vigilant and continues to follow public health measures.”

Ontario continues to work with public health units to vaccinate remaining Phase One populations, including First Nation, Metis, and Inuit adults, health care workers, adult chronic home care recipients, and residents and staff in congregate care settings for seniors. Public health units have been directed to consider accessibility issues in their plans and have local solutions, such as mobile clinics and transportation supports.