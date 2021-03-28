TORONTO – SPORTS – Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs came from behind to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

Matthews’ shot from the left face-off dot was deflected in off of the skate of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse at the top of the goal crease to cap a three-goal rally.

It was Matthews’ 22nd goal of the season, ending a five-game goal drought and putting him one ahead of Edmonton center Connor McDavid for the NHL lead.

“Definitely wasn’t how we drew it up in overtime, but it was a fortunate bounce and we’ll take that any day of the week,” said Matthews, who also had an assist. “Just resiliency, though, we just stuck with it. The second period, we definitely didn’t play our best hockey, but the third period, we clawed our way back and got a couple huge plays from John [Tavares], William [Nylander] and Alex [Galchenyuk].”

Jets vs Flames

CALGARY – SPORTS – The Calgary Flames ended their four-game losing streak, their longest of the campaign, with a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Andrew Mangiapane broke the tie in the third period for the Flames (16-17-3), who scored four goals during their skid. David Rittich made 22 saves.

“It’s huge for us, obviously,” Rittich said. “We can’t look at the standings or how many games remaining. We have to play every single game to win. That’s the way we have to look at it and how we have to play.”