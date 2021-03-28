March to Roar out Like a Lion

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – March is determined to roar out like a lion. There are Winter Storm Advisories in effect across most of Northern Ontario, issued at 05:21 AM EDT by Environment Canada.



The weather service says, “An intensifying low pressure system will track across Far Northern Ontario from the Prairies. Snow will develop Monday afternoon and is expected to reach Fort Severn and Peawanuck by Monday night. Snow will gradually taper from west to east on Tuesday. Easterly to northeasterly winds gusting to 70 km/h will result in blowing snow and significantly reduced visibilities. There remains uncertainty in the exact track of the low pressure system and the location of heaviest snowfall. Portions of the Winter Storm Watch may need to be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings or Snowfall Warnings as the event nears.”

5:21 AM EDT Sunday 28 March 2021

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Webequie

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

A significant winter storm is possible Monday and into Tuesday.

What: Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm. Snowfall combined with winds gusting 60 to 70 km/h producing blowing snow.

Where: Far Northern Ontario, including the communities of Big Trout Lake, Sandy Lake, Fort Severn and Peawanuck.

When: Monday afternoon through to Tuesday evening.

Impacts: Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility and rapidly accumulating snow.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -3 at -5:30 AM EDT in Thunder Bay headed, for Sunday under mainly sunny skies to a hight of +3. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind will be picking up however, becoming north 30 gusting to 50 this morning. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -10. Wind chill -15 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -9 in Sioux Lookout to start the morning. For Sunday expect mainly sunny skies with a daytime high of +2. Winds will be light, up to 15 km/h. The wind chill -14 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a 60 percent chance of snow overnight with a risk of freezing rain. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low -8. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It won’t feel like there is a storm coming. Sunday will see sunny skies in Sachigo Lake. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon. It is -13 to start the day headed to a daytime high of -1. The wind chill is -20 this morning and -3 this afternoon. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with winds becoming southeast 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight -8. Wind chill -4 this evening and -15 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -5 to start the morning in the Lake of the Woods region. The daytime high will be +4. Clearing skies with winds blowing at up to 15 km/h are in the forecast. The wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight with the risk of freezing rain. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low -1. Wind chill -7 this evening.