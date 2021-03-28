Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reports 21 (twenty-one) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Thirty-eight cases have been resolved, bringing the current active case number to 216.

2 Household contacts

7 Other close contacts

10 No known exposure

2 Pending

Thirteen of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. One case is in a district community. Seven cases are in First Nation communities.

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario has reported 2,448 cases of COVID-19 for March 28, 2021. There are 780 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 356 in Peel, 278 in York Region, 219 in Durham and 150 in Ottawa.