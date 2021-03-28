Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Are you looking at things differently over the past year? Many people are looking at how they can shift directions in their lives and make a change.

NADF has been hosting several webinars on entrepreneurship and offering help and ideas for new business start-ups and for existing businesses who have seen the global pandemic seriously impact their business.

Kendal Netmaker is one of Canada’s leading entrepreneurs and speakers, from Sweetgrass First Nation, SK.

He was raised by a single mother who cared for Kendal and his three younger sisters while growing up in poverty and few chances for opportunity.

Business owners more than ever need to adapt their business model to online.

The online approach will create more opportunities for your business in the long run. What is it about the Online World that helps these entrepreneurs seize opportunities that others miss during changing times?

A four-time entrepreneur of the year, Kendal Netmaker shows leaders and organizations how to embrace the creativity, grit, and vision of a startup and then channel this approach to drive growth, innovation, efficiency, and customer experience.

Kendal Netmaker helps leaders of any size company in any industry or profession Adapt and evolve their retail business to the online world!