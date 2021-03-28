Thunder Bay – LIVING – This fresh sweet and a bit spicy salsa is also good with grilled chicken or pork. The recipe from our friends at Foodland Ontario offers a tasty dinner that will be perfect heading toward Easter.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Grilling Time: 15 minutes
Serves 4
8 Ontario Lamb Rib Chops, about (1 kg) total
Vegetable or olive oil
Salt and pepper
Peach Mint Salsa:
2 ripe Ontario Peaches, peeled and diced
Half Ontario Sweet Red Pepper, diced
1 small Ontario Hot Pepper, diced
3 Ontario Green Onions, diced
1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Mint
Juice from half a lime
1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil
Salt and pepper
Brush chops lightly with oil; season with salt and pepper to taste. Grill over medium-high heat to desired doneness, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Let stand a few minutes before serving.
Salsa: Combine peaches, red pepper, hot pepper, onions, mint, lime juice and oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and let stand at room temperature for up to 1 hour or refrigerate for up to 1 day. Remove to serve at room temperature.
Tip: Spread goat cheese on crostini and top with leftover salsa.
Nutritional information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 25 grams
FAT: 11 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 9 grams
FIBRE: 1.5 grams
CALORIES: 241