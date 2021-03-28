Thunder Bay – LIVING – This fresh sweet and a bit spicy salsa is also good with grilled chicken or pork. The recipe from our friends at Foodland Ontario offers a tasty dinner that will be perfect heading toward Easter.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Grilling Time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

8 Ontario Lamb Rib Chops, about (1 kg) total

Vegetable or olive oil

Salt and pepper

Peach Mint Salsa:

2 ripe Ontario Peaches, peeled and diced

Half Ontario Sweet Red Pepper, diced

1 small Ontario Hot Pepper, diced

3 Ontario Green Onions, diced

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Mint

Juice from half a lime

1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

Brush chops lightly with oil; season with salt and pepper to taste. Grill over medium-high heat to desired doneness, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Let stand a few minutes before serving.



Salsa: Combine peaches, red pepper, hot pepper, onions, mint, lime juice and oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and let stand at room temperature for up to 1 hour or refrigerate for up to 1 day. Remove to serve at room temperature.

Tip: Spread goat cheese on crostini and top with leftover salsa.

Nutritional information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 25 grams

FAT: 11 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 9 grams

FIBRE: 1.5 grams

CALORIES: 241