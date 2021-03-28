DRYDEN – NEWS – On March 25, 2021 officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden detachment conducted a RIDE program in Zealand Township (east of Dryden).

At approximately 11:57 a.m., a driver failed the roadside test on an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and was arrested. The driver was taken to the local detachment for further testing.

As a result, Peter DAIGNAULT, age 36 of Zealand Township has been charged with:

Adult Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs – Criminal Code 320.14(1)(a)

Adult Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) – Criminal Code 320.14(1)(b)

The accused was released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice- Dryden at a later date to answer to the above charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safe communities…a secure Ontario. Please contact 911 for emergencies or call to make a report of a non-emergent nature.1-888-310-1122