Thunder Bay Police Service officers were first notified of a possible incident involving a firearm just after 3 pm EDT on Friday, March 26 after an injured adult male attended the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

The police investigation led police to a residential address in the 200 block of Cumming Street.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. police efforts to secure the scene and identify persons involved with the incident concluded

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation. There is no known concern for public safety in connection with this incident, but police continue to hold a scene in the area.

The injured male sustained serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

No further details are available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.