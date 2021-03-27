Thunder Bay – LIVING – Heading to spring, our friends at Foodland Ontario share a colourful salad packed with lots of delicious flavours and textures. Sweetened with local honey, the miso dressing is light and flavourful – the perfect complement.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

3 tbsp (45 mL) vegetable oil

2 tbsp (25 mL) each white miso paste and apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) each Ontario Honey and water

1 tsp (5 mL) sesame oil

1 clove garlic, pressed

1 cup (250 mL) each cooked bulgur and cooked frozen shelled edamame

1 cup (250 mL) thinly chopped Ontario Cabbage (red or green)

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped Ontario Red Onion

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Greenhouse Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Mint Leaves

2 Ontario Mini Greenhouse Cucumbers, halved and chopped

1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow Pepper, chopped into bite-size pieces

8 to 12 Ontario Greenhouse Boston or Leaf Lettuce Leaves, torn

1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Peanuts, chopped

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

In small bowl, whisk together oil, miso, vinegar, honey, water, sesame oil and garlic until smooth. Set aside.

In large bowl, combine bulgur, edamame, cabbage, onion, tomatoes, mint, cucumbers and yellow pepper. Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat.

Divide lettuce among plates. Top with vegetable mixture; sprinkle with peanuts and black pepper.

Tip: Substitute edamame with 1 cup (250 mL) chopped cooked Ontario Chicken or Turkey.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 8 grams

FAT: 12 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 21 grams

CALORIES: 216

FIBRE: 5 grams

SODIUM: 205 mg