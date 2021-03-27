Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Good morning and welcome to Saturday. We are going to get small reminders of winter today.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -5 this morning at 07:00 am EDT under cloudy skies in Thunder Bay. We are calling for snow today, with up-to two centimetres of the white stuff beginning this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The daytime high +1. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Snow will be ending after midnight then partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are predicted. Winds becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 then light after midnight. Low -06. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

Sioux Lookout will see a daytime high for Saturday of +4. Currently it is -4 under cloudy skies. There will be periods of snow ending early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Total snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres are predicted. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Winds northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -10. Wind chill -13 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook

It is -9 headed to a high of -3 but with the mercury dipping back to -9 by this afternoon. There will be periods of light snow ending this morning then cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Winds will be from the south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 this morning.

Tonight will see more clouds. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -19. Wind chill -14 this evening and -24 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Kenora is going to have more of a spring day than other parts of the region. It is -2 this morning headed to a high of +4. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Skies should be clearing this afternoon. Winds becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this morning. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with winds northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low for Saturday night -9. Wind chill -12 overnight.