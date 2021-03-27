New Security Update for Apple Devices

Most Apple users are fast about keeping up to date on their devices and the latest updates.

Anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch need to be installing iOS 14.4.2 and watch OS 7.3.3 as quickly as possible in order to address an active security threat.

Unlike larger software updates, which might bring some updated features, iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 are rolling out now to fix an active security exploit that allows malicious websites to potentially engage in universal cross-site scripting.

Especially if your surfing includes visits any potentially sketchy websites, well, you might be opening yourself up to some problems unless you install the update.

Apple has deemed the vulnerability so serious that it has also released iOS 12.5.2 so people who own devices such as the iPhone 6, iPhone 5S and older iPads can also update their iOS 12 operating systems.

