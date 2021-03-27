Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario is confirming 2,453 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday. This is the third straight day that has seen new cases over 2,000 cases. The last time Ontario reported this many cases was 2,417 back on January 24, 2021.

There were also 16 more deaths from the virus in Ontario.

In the hot spots in Ontario, Toronto reports 814 new cases of COVID-19, there are 411 new cases in Peel, 263 cases of COVID-19 in York Region, 156 cases in Hamilton, 139 in Durham and 115 new cases of the virus in Ottawa.

Thunder Bay Update

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 29 (twenty-nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There has been another death from the virus in the District. This brings the total number of deaths to 47.

The total number of current active cases is 233. 54 cases have been resolved.

Eight more people are in hospital.

Case Overview

5 Household contact

11 Other close contact

7 No known exposure

6 Pending

Twenty-three cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Five cases are in district communities, and one case is in a First Nation community.

Lockdown Status

The Thunder Bay District will remain in the Grey-Lockdown status.

There are some important changes to note however:

Outdoor fitness classes will be allowed to resume starting March 29 with a maximum of 10 people

Capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies, will be adjusted to allow for the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance starting March 29

Personal care services, such as barber shops, hair and nail salons, and body art establishments, will be able to operate on an appointment-basis at less than 25% capacity or five patrons starting April 12

Appointment bookings for the TBDHU’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic taking place at the CLE’s Coliseum has now resumed for those 75 and over! We have 3,500+ spots on Mar 31-Apr 2, 5, 7-9.

Visit http://tbdhu.com/covidclinics or call 1-833-943-3900 to book now!