Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Many business owners and professionals are spending long hours online in meetings on Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other online programs. The global COVID-19 Pandemic has presented many challenges, and for business many opportunities.

Brian Davey from NADF joins NetNewsLedger to talk about how to up your game online with improved audio, better lighting, and sharper video all in an effort to boost your business.

Moving forward during the pandemic means opening new doors for your business.

You can reach NADF online at www.nadf.org.

Join the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association

The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA) is a non-profit, member-based organization with an office in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The ABPA primarily serves the First Nation business community and develops and expresses positions on business issues and other public issues relevant to First Nation business, on behalf of its members.

We provide a forum for the First Nation business community to develop policies and programming which contribute to the socio-economic well-being and quality of life of First Nations peoples in Northern Ontario. We also serve non-First Nation businesses by providing information, guidance, and access to a wide-ranging network through events and sponsorship.

Visit Anishnawbe Business Professional Association online to find out more.