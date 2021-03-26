Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service have a significant presence in the 200 block of Cumming Street.

A large police presence, including members of the tactical unit are on scene for what police says is as a result of an ongoing investigation.

Due to the police presence, roads are currently blocked at the corners of Cumming and May Streets, and Cummings and McKenzie Streets.

Police state, “For the safety of our officers, area residents, and your personal wellbeing, the public is asked to avoid this area until further notice.”

This is a developing situation and no further information is available at this time from Thunder Bay Police.