Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public help in locating missing person, Lorna BLACKHAWK, a 31-year-old woman.

Lorna BLACKHAWK was last seen in the area of Ontario Street at approximately 5:30 pm on March 26, 2021.

Lorna BLACKHAWK is an Indigenous female. She is 5’11” tall. She has short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the only available clothing descriptors are a black hoodie and grey joggers.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.