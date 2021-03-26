OTTAWA – SPORTS – A light night in the Canadian Division with only one game.

Justin Holl scored with 18 seconds left in overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Holl took a cross-ice pass from Mitchell Marner and scored with a wrist shot after Auston Matthews started the play.

“I don’t remember what exactly what occurred, but I do remember the kick save and taking it hard to the net, and he was able to make a hard play to the net and get the goalie a little bit out of position, I think,” Holl said. “Then ‘Mitchy’ found it and found me perfectly in the slot and I was able to bury it, which was nice.”