Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -4 in Thunder Bay this morning headed to a daytime high of near zero. To start the morning, skies are cloudy. They will become a mix of sun and cloud later this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The wind chill is -9 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight, will see partly cloudy conditions early in the evening, becoming cloudy after midnight. Winds will up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -5 this evening and -15 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is -5 in Sioux Lookout this morning headed to a daytime high of +6 under clearing skies. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. The wind chill is -17 this morning. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will become cloudy this evening. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Winds south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -3.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation Weather Outlook

In Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation we are calling for sunny skies today. Winds will be from the southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. A daytime high of -2 is expected. The wind chill -27 this morning and -9 this afternoon. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will become cloudy this evening followed by periods of light snow with amounts up to two centimetres. Winds will be southeast 30 km/h. Low overnight -6. Wind chill near -14.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers this evening and after midnight then 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.