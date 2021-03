Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 20 (twenty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active number of active cases is 259. 44 cases have been resolved.

8 Household contact

4 Other close contact

4 No known exposure

4 Pending

15 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and communities surrounding the city, and 5 are in district communities.